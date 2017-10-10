Event Coordinator – The Denver Post

The Denver Post Community Foundation is currently seeking an experienced candidate to serve as Brand and Communications Coordinator of The Denver Post Ride The Rockies and The Denver Post Pedal The Plains Bicycle Tours. This position reports directly to the Tour Director of Ride The Rockies and Pedal The Plains and works with two other full-time staff member and one seasonal intern. The Denver Post Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour has attained world class status over the last 32 years as one of the country’s premier recreational bicycle tour events. Each year, 2000+ cyclists pedal the 6-7 day, 400+ mile trek through some of Colorado’s most beautiful mountainous terrain and most

hospitable communities. Started in 2012 in partnership with the Governor’s Office, The Denver Post Pedal The Plains Bicycle Tour is a 3-day recreational bicycle ride through the eastern plains of Colorado and offers its 1000+

participants the beauty of the Colorado plains; along with agricultural “education” stops and great community hospitality. Both events are produced by The Denver Post Community Foundation which raises and distributes funds to nonprofits serving the area of arts, youth, education and human services.

Responsibilities:

This position is responsible for, but not limited to, overseeing the following programs and initiatives:

 Merchandise Line; work with local merchandiser and creative team to develop the Tour line, technical appeal, staff wear & sponsor gifts

 Social Media marketing and campaign

 Sponsor Fulfillment & recruitment, as directed

 Creative and Marketing; 3 rd party ads, digital and print ads, promotional brochures , flyers and posters

 Logo and Theme development

 Tour Publications; E-newsletter, Rider Manual , Rider Almanac, Website, Operations Manual, Partner Packets, Marketing e-blasts, Sponsor Recaps

 Mobile app updates & content

 Media relations and Media Pass Program; Plain Pedaler and Peak Pedaler bloggers, media lists, Press Releases

 Registration, cyclist and participant communications; database, email confirmations, forms, online platform

 RTR Prologue Experience; 5-star one day boutique ride prior to Ride The Rockies week-long tour

Qualifications:

 Creatively develop new ideas for merchandise, staff wear and tour branding

 Very well-versed and up-to- date on social media trends and platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vine and Flickr

 Strong attention to publication formatting and grammar

 Strong computer skills including WordPress, Google, MicroSoft Office

 Skill in Adobe InDesign/photoshop preferred

 Excellent attention to detail, organizational skills and ability to multi task

 Experience working with media

 Passion and knowledge of cycling industry, or other large-scale events

 Four year degree – Marketing or Event Management preferred

 2+ years of successful large scale bicycle tour, or other event, and event management experience preferred

Compensation and Benefits:

Competitive salary plus full benefits and vacation. Must be willing to travel and work a flexible schedule to support event needs (particularly in the summer).

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should submit cover letter, resume and up to three references. Email to: rtr@denverpost.com. No calls please. Resumes will be accepted through Oct. 27, 2017. Anticipated start date of November 20, 2017

The Denver Post and Denver Post Community Foundation is an equal opportunity employer.

