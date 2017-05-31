Drunken driver who killed Boulder cyclist in hit-and-run sentenced to 12 years

UPDATE: Drunk driver’s father says cyclist should take responsibility

From the Times-Call:

(Callie Kuhasz’s) father, Chris Kuhasz, said that his daughter had been painted as an “evil villain” by the media, which had “sensationalized” the entire incident. He added that he used to ride a bicycle but stopped riding on the open road at the behest of his son, who was worried about his safety after a friend’s father was killed in a cycle crash. He said that riding on a road next to a “3,000-pound vehicle” was dangerous whether or not alcohol was involved. “If you do ride on the open road, be aware about what can happen,” he said, prompting an audible gasp from spectators. “You have a responsibility to your family.”

From the Daily Camera

A Boulder District Judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman who struck and killed a cyclist while driving drunk last year to the maximum sentenced allowed — 12 years in prison.

Callie Kuhasz, 25, pleaded guilty in March to one count of vehicular homicide in connection to the June hit-and-run crash north of Boulder that left 35-year-old Bill Davis, of Boulder, dead.

Kuhasz faced between four and 12 years in prison, but Chief Judge Maria Berkenkotter sentenced Kuhasz to the maximum, citing several aggravating factors, including her refusal to cooperate with police in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Davis had been riding his bicycle with a friend on Jay Road north of Boulder on June 25 when he was struck by Kuhasz. Davis died at the scene, and Kuhasz was capture in Boulder a short time later.

