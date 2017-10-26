The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) is seeking candidates for a full-time, exempt, salaried position as a Director of Government Relations. IMBA’s preference is to locate this position in Washington, DC, but applicants interested in being based out of IMBA headquarters in Colorado, as well as applicants working remotely, will also be considered.

JOB SUMMARY

This senior staff leadership position reports to IMBA’s Executive Director and is responsible for directing IMBA’s government relations programs and activities. This includes coalition building and coordination, designing and directing grassroots advocacy campaigns, federal and state lobbying, agency partnerships and advocacy related to land management planning and federal and state regulations. The position will direct the development, monitoring, detailed analysis and reporting of Federal and State legislation in order to educate, advocate and lobby via IMBA’s large network of grassroots organizations, industry members, and coalition partners.

The effective leadership of the Director of IMBA’s Government Relations department will have a profound impact on the organization’s ability to execute its mission, to create, enhance and protect great places to ride mountain bikes.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Coordinate and direct interactions with Members of Congress and key contacts within Federal agencies.

Draft and lead the development of legislation to further the interests of mountain biking.

Coordinate local advocacy campaigns on behalf of and in conjunction with IMBA chapters and other local mountain bike organizations.

Direct grassroots campaign strategy and messaging in coordination with IMBA’s Communications Department.

Coordinates the development of public/private partnerships for cost-share agreements.

Conduct detailed analyses, preparing reports that synthesize complex issues for volunteer consumption and grassroots engagement and action.

Work with congressional and agency staff to secure meetings on key legislative and regulatory issues. Accompany and coach grassroots and other participants on visits to Washington, DC, including drafting key talking points and other support materials.

Develop strategic public lands policy recommendations arising from federal laws and regulations and state laws and regulations that either weaken access or enhance it.

Direct and oversee government relations special events, and educational summits that involve advocacy partners, federal, state, and local government officials and IMBA’s grassroots advocates and chapter leaders.

Coordinate IMBA advocacy efforts in concert with the Washington, DC-based Outdoor Alliance and its joint policy shop.

Coordinate and harmonize other coalition efforts that intersect with mountain biking interests, e.g., Coalition for Recreational Trails, Coalition for Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Conservation Alliance, the Outdoor Foundation, People for Bikes, League of American Bicyclists, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, and other outdoor recreation interests.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Qualified candidates will have obtained a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in public administration, political science or a related field. A Master’s degree or equivalent is a plus.

Candidates must…

have a minimum of seven years experience with a public agency, a not-for-profit organization that employs advocacy as a core program, and/or a congressional office or committee that intersects strongly with the world of outdoor recreation.

have the ability to analyze and navigate complex public policies and political environments in order to develop and direct strategic action plans.

have experience drafting and leading the development of legislation.

have demonstrable ability to communicate effectively orally, both in presenting policy arguments and/or to large audiences, as well as in writing.

Ideal candidates will a have proven ability to affect public policy changes.

Candidates should be proficient with technology for word processing, constituent management and political engagement applications, and social media.

Preferred candidates have worked with key stakeholders on Capitol Hill and federal agencies, including work on or with key committees focused on natural resources and/or transportation issues.

Candidates will have a minimum of five years experience supervising, mentoring, and evaluating direct staff reports.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Strategic Thinking: Must possess the quality of insight to envision what IMBA should be doing now to continue accomplishing its mission in the future. Must be able to quickly assimilate information from various sources, develop sound strategic alternatives, and inform, involve and persuade other stakeholders, creating consensus for action plans.

Communication: good written and verbal communication, organized thought processes, polite and respectful of others, adapts presentations to the audience.

Analysis/Problem Solving: thoroughly thinks out and evaluates alternatives, innovative problem resolution, pro-active approach, takes the initiative to resolve problems

Workload Management: works with little direction and supervision, timely completion of projects, makes time for unplanned assignments, adapts to changing priorities, and is able to provide regular reporting on accomplishments of the department

Ethics and Integrity: perceived fairness; tolerance; honesty; consistent in application of policies and procedures.

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Professional Presentation Skills: engages an audience, creates interest and excitement while taking complex issues and making them relevant to the target audience.

Specialized Knowledge: specialized knowledge of land-use policies and environmental regulations is up to date.

Judgment: makes appropriate and sound decisions after weighing alternatives; follows policies and procedures; thoughtful consideration for other’s opinions, logical.

Organizational Competencies

The successful candidate will be passionate about outdoor recreation and mountain biking, with an energetic “can-do” personality, who is comfortable working both independently and as part of a team.

The Director of Government Relations will be expected to operate in and support the cultivation of a culture of collaboration and collective accountability within the leadership team and the government relations staff.

REPORTING STRUCTURE

This position reports to IMBA’s Executive Director.

The Director of Government Relations will have staff reporting to her/him and therefore will be expected to exhibit qualities common with being a supervisor, including, but not limited to: the ability to lead and develop consensus, clearly articulating department goals and delegating appropriately, timely reporting and approving of expenses, conducting frequent department meetings, and handling requests for time off from staff.

BENEFITS (subject to change)

Health and Dental Insurance, Life Insurance, Long Term Disability, Vacation and Sick Leave, Paid Holidays, and pro-deals.

TRAVEL

This position will include regular travel throughout the US and Washington DC.

SALARY

Commensurate with experience and qualifications

APPLYING

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume together in the same file to resumes@imba.com (with job title in subject line) by Thursday, December 7, 2017.

EEO STATEMENT

IMBA provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, IMBA complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Share this:

Tweet

