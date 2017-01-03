Design Artist – Save Our Soles

Company Description: Save Our Soles has been dedicated to providing cyclists, runners, skiers

and all outdoor enthusiasts with highly technical socks that look great and perform to perfection. We are cyclists, business people and artists who have found a way to combine our talents to produce the best socks in the world.

Job Description: The Design Artist is a valued member of the SOSSOCKS Creative team. This individual has the ability to deliver solid design solutions, quickly and with great proficiency and accuracy. The Design Artist has the technical and design knowledge to consistently deliver solid design work. The scope of work for the Design Artist includes custom and private label projects both large and small, assist with print and electronic ad development and all marketing material. Additionally, Design Artist should act as a keeper of the Save Our Soles Brand, consistently delivering designs and materials on-brand.

Requirements:

• Typically 2-5 years’ experience in Graphic Design

• Bachelor’s degree in related field

• Advanced-level knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite: specifically Illustrator and Photoshop

• Experience applying design and color theory

• Experience preparing and sending files to print, with consistent accuracy

• Able to handle high volume, diverse workload, while maintaining high quality designs

• Strong communication and organization skills

• Experience with cycling or outdoor apparel, footwear or equipment trends and branding

• Positive attitude, even while under tight deadline

• Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

• Detail oriented and accountable for design projects start to finish

• Ability to work at a computer 95% of the day and ability to distinguish color

• Must be a force for good in the world

• Passion for cycling a plus

Responsibilities:

• Create custom designs needed for store, team and event socks

• Create Save Our Soles original branded designs, incorporating current trends in cycling and

outdoor fashion

• Work both independently and as part of a team with Design Artists, Production Artists and

Sales staff

• Must be able to understand clients’ needs and translate ideas into designs

• Work directly with clients about design needs

• Work extended hours, when necessary, to achieve goals

• Accepts constructive criticism and actively participates in group creative sessions

To Apply:

• Email resume and online portfolio to jobs at sossocks.com. Please include your name and the

position you are applying for in the subject line.

