Death Ride Tour Recap

There was another event going on this weekend in the Durango area, the Death Ride Tour against ALS, and BRAC decided a few months ago that we needed to be part of this great happening. BOD member Rip Mobus and I made the journey to Southwest CO to witness a truly inspirational long weekend. The event covers 230 miles over three days, with stops in Silverton, Telluride, and Durango. There is also a one-day version that 11 very hardy souls undertook, starting at 3 AM — Ouch. Many of the people riding have had personal experience with ALS (Lou Gehrig disease), truly one of the most devastating illnesses around, and their stories were emotional and inspirational to us all.

Riding every mile of the event in a special bike designed for him was Colorado’s own Mike Cimura, himself stricken with ALS several years ago. To watch his courage and that of his family totally resets the dial on what bravery and perseverance is. I can’t thank Barry Sopinsky, his family, the rest of the DRT staff, and all the riders for all they did to raise money to put an end to ALS, and for the opportunity for us to participate and join this wonderful family. The word is starting to get out, and I saw some familiar faces from our racing community who also decided to come support this cause. Thanks everyone. But most of all, thank you Mike. You’re the man!

303cycling Ambassador Kristina Jensen participated in this year’s event saying, ‘It was AMAZING!!! Hardest thing I’ve done. Wind was insane but the support- both riders and volunteers was something special.’

To learn more about the Death Ride Tour and Death Ride Challenge, check out their website.

Additional Death Ride Tour events this year include the Red Rocks Challenge in September and the Fall Blaze in North Hampton, Ma in October

