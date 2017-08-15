Cyclo-Cross is Here! Back to Basics is Pre-registration only

From the BRAC newsletter

It’s August, and you know what that means… The Road season is beginning to wind down, and CX is starting up. As has been the case for many years now, the official harbinger of CX season is the Back to Basics CX series, held Wednesday nights in Golden. There are six weeks of this very popular series, starting August 23rd. Check out the race flyer for details. One new thing this year, is that the organizer has decided to avoid the headache of last minute registration. Therefore, if you want to race B2B, you must pre-register by noon on the Tuesday prior to the race!

Share this:

Tweet

