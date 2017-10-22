Cyclist hospitalized after reported crash with semi in Boulder County

From the Times-Call

Colorado State Troopers were trying to determine whether or not a cyclist collided with a semi truck at East County Line Road on Colo. 66 on Friday afternoon.

The cyclist, whose identity has not been released, suffered possible serious bodily injury and was transported to Longmont United Hospital.

“The trooper on the scene was trying to determine what the cyclist collided with,” Sgt. Rob Madden said. “That is the crux of the investigation.”

Madden said the trooper was sifting through small pieces of evidence at the scene which might determine whether or not the semi truck and cyclist made contact. He added that a witness stated that the two had possibly collided.

He said the truck driver has been “very cooperative” and was released on his own recognizance and did not show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Another trooper responded to Longmont United Hospital where the cyclist was being treated for what are possibly serious injuries.

Madden said that the cyclist and truck were on East County Line Road moving in opposite directions and were both attempting to turn onto Colo. 66.

The investigation was continuing on Friday afternoon, and troopers were waiting to talk to the cyclist and other possible witnesses.

