Cyclist Bone Density Study – University of Colorado Denver

Cyclist Bone Density Study – Volunteers Sought – The IMAGE research group at the University of Colorado Denver – Anschutz Medical Campus. We are conducting a clinical research study exploring the effects of high intensity exercise on bone density in young male cyclists (18-45 years old) and we are currently looking for volunteers to participate in this research study.

We are seeking physically active men for a research study on PTH and Calcium Responses to Exercise (PACE)

Investigators still need participants but are hoping to have all testing completed by February 16.

Eligibility Criteria:

-Men in generally good health, aged 18-45 years

-Regularly cycle for exercise and can ride for an hour at a vigorous intensity

-Not taking medication for osteoporosis

-No history of asthma

Benefits: Eligible volunteers will receive at no cost

-VO2max test (aerobic fitness)

-Physical exam and blood tests

Goal of the Study: Measure movement of calcium in and out of the blood during

exercise.

Outline of the Study: Screening tests include a physical exam, cycle exercise test, and blood tests. Men who qualify will receive a pre-exercise meal and ride on a stationary bike for 1 hour at our exercise facility. Four hours before and during exercise a naturally labeled calcium solution will be delivered through a vein and blood calcium levels will be monitored.

This study is funded through the Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health. Compensation will be provided for your time.

If you are interested in participating in the PACE study please contact Toby Wellington at 720-848-6376 or Toby.Wellington@ucdenver.edu

Principal Investigator: Wendy Kohrt, PhD COMIRB #12-0767

Share this:

Tweet

