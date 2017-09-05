Cycling Weekly sorry for ‘token attractive woman’ caption

From BBC

A leading cycling magazine has apologised after a female rider was labelled “token attractive woman”.

Cycling Weekly’s edition from 31 August featured a profile of Hinckley Cycle Racing Club to mark the Leicestershire group’s 70th anniversary.

Club secretary Tim Ellershaw said they were annoyed, and the comment “should never have been made in the first place”.

The magazine accepted the caption was idiotic and not funny.

Hannah Noel, the cyclist in the picture, said on Facebook: “I made it into Cycling Weekly, it seems not for my ability as a female cyclist but as a ‘token attractive woman’ – I’m absolutely gutted and disappointed in the magazine.”

In response to a comment about her looking “fabulous”, she said: “It’s not really the reason I’d want to be in a magazine, it’s sexist and derogatory to female cyclists.”

