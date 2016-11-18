Former Little 500 winner launches cycling board game on Kickstarter

Published November 15, 2016 on BicyclerRetailer.com, written by BRAIN staff.

GOLDEN, Colo. (BRAIN) — Alex Bishop — a bike shop manager and a member of the team that won the 2007 Little 500 race at Indiana University — is launching a cycling board game called Glory Gears on Kickstarter.

“My goal behind this endeavor was to capture the thrill and excitement of this great event in an accurate, fast-paced, strategic game that can be enjoyed by all, cycling fan or not. This game is designed to ignite the same inspiration, camaraderie and winning memories for board game players as the elation experienced by winning the cycling event. Whether you are five or 95 years old, the optional gaming rules will ensure your gaming experience can be tailored to your liking.”

The game’s optional advanced set of rules includes bike mechanicals, wrecks, dropped bike exchanges, and secret historical team strategies.

The Kickstarter campaign, which launched Tuesday, is seeking $10,000 to put the game into production. Pledges of $40 will receive a game, which is expected to be available in March 2017.

The campaign: kickstarter.com/projects/1936240156/glory-gears-the-ultimate-cycling-strategy-game.

