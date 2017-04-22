CYCLE OF LIFE ADVENTURES GIVES AWAY 5–DAY CYCLING TOUR AT PRIMAL COLORADO BIKE EXPO. THE EXPO IS SUPPORTING NONPROFITS: 303CYCLING, WISHFORWHEELS, PROJECT RECYCLE AND OTHER LOCAL CHARITIES

Cycle of Life Adventures, a Denver-based, national touring company, is pleased to announce its cycling tour giveaway and participation at the Primal Colorado Bike Expo May 19 and 20, 2017 at Sports Authority Field Lot J. Colorado’s largest bike consumer show is free to the public. The Expo is supporting nonprofits: Wish for Wheels, Trips for Kids, and Colorado High School Cycling League.

Denver, CO – A strong supporter of cycling and the local community, Cycle of Life Adventures is offering Primal Colorado Bike Expo attendees an opportunity to win a destination cycling tour to beautiful Asheville, North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains scheduled for September 2017. An inclusive trip worth over $2000. Hosting a booth alongside 100+ exhibitors, Cycle of Life Adventures invites attendees to stop by their booth and enter to win the Asheville, NC cycling tour, check out the custom Cycle of Life touring van, and chat with its owners and experienced guides.

About the Asheville & Blue Ridge Cycling Tour:

The city of Asheville, NC is a premier outdoor activity center as well as a community rich in culture, arts, history, and architecture. Winemaking and brewing are integral industries in western North Carolina including our Colorado friends, New Belgium Brewing Company with their new facility and daily public tours. Additionally, Asheville, NC is a well-known mecca for cyclists throughout the southeast United States with the Blue Ridge Parkway and the surrounding mountain towns as a mainstay for training groups, the Hincape cycling camp and many east coast cycling clubs.

This 5-day Cycle of Life Adventures tour, September 17-22, takes advantage of the area with daily routes that include: 18 miles of local Asheville touring, a century out and back to Brevard, a scenic ride to the top of Mt. Mitchell, along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and small town touring and the locals favorite climb over Elk Mountain. Experience the spectacular views and challenging climbs covering 250+ miles while the Cycle of Life Adventures sag van and experienced guides assist and make this your best cycling vacation ever. And no need to pack your bags each day, as the group will reside and be based at one hotel in Asheville, enjoying the luxury, comfort and convenience of this artistic and cultural small city.

About Cycle of Life Adventures:

Best described as a “boutique” style travel company, Cycle of Life Adventures is a Colorado-based company offering all inclusive cycling tours throughout the United States. A cut above the rest, their tours cater to small groups of fewer than 12 cyclists with detailed attention to personal and professional service. With more than 28 years combined experience in the travel and service industry, Cycle of Life Adventures guides have roots, connections, and expertise in many areas of North America. From breathtaking scenery, to cultural activities, excellent local dining and lodging, to celebrating a great week of riding. What do guests say? “Dennis and Elli run a terrific tour, endeavoring to be sure their guests are challenged each day. The trips are in lovely, picturesque locales, and they spare no expense in making their guests comfortable and well fed. They even inject humor–which can’t be easy, given the range of guests’ personalities and altitudes on some of the climbs!” Merry – NY, NY

For more information about Cycle of Life Adventures, the Asheville and Blue Ridge Cycling Tour and opportunities for non-cycling companions, email info@cycleoflifeadventures.com, call 303-945-9886 or visit www.cycleoflifeadventures.com

Share this:

Tweet

