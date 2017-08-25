Cross of the North. New Venue! November 11-12

By Cheri Felix

There’s a new sheriff in town. Not really. I’ve just always wanted to say that. There’s a new race director in town. James Scott has taken over the helm of Cross of the North (COTN). He is quick to add, he is building on the success and hard work of what has been in place by very hard working and dedicated people. And I think the changes are going to be great.

Let’s talk venue. ALL NEW. This year COTN will be at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. This makes sense. Like peanut butter (or almond butter if you prefer) and jelly, cyclocross and beer go hand in hand. Sometimes at the same time. I’ve been known to take a swig during a race. But only on the last lap. Because I’m so serious. And you need something to wash the bacon hand-up down. Another change. This year’s race weekend will be a WEEKEND. Not a three day weekend where you push your spouse to the brink because you say things like “but honey, it’s a three-day race. I need to be there for all three days” but an actual two day weekend. November 11-12. Those are the dates. Commit to memory. Get the hall pass(es) now.

As we are accustomed to, there will be food and vendors on site and THE Larry Grossman will be announcing again this year. If you’ve never had the chance to hear Larry call a race and call your name out, you really should sign up now. It’s a treat. Of course New Belgium beer will be available. If you’re reading this and you’re new to ‘cross, this is a great place to get your feet wet. COTN is fun and it’s like a festival. It’s like going to a high school reunion except you actually like everyone and you enjoy deep conversations about tire psi and Lycra and toe spikes and debates about tubular versus tubeless.

The course is planned and the vision of the new Cross of The North is being realized as we speak (think people moving earth and other bits around). If you’ve raced at New Belgium before, know that you may recognize parts but there will be changes and they are aiming for a top-notch racing experience. Registration will be open around September 15. It’s going to be great. We are so fortunate to have an amazing cyclocross community and now we have a new race director and venue. Sign up to show your support. And if you want some free advice, be sure to get the house chores done now. I find that ‘cross season goes more smoothly when you’ve done the dishes and mowed the lawn.

Cross (get it?) your fingers for some snow and rain.

Event details and registration here

