From VeloNews

The most successful elite cyclocross racer the U.S. has ever seen, Katie Compton heads to Hartford, Connecticut to race nationals on Sunday. If she wins, it will be her 13th title at the event. As America’s rider of reference, we had to talk to Compton about her preparation for the race (spoiler: It’s been really, really good), whether or not to butt-slide muddy hills, and how she stacked up against rivals on the ping (or beer) pong table.

VeloNews: Have you seen the videos of the carnage on that hill in the Hartford course?

Katie Compton: Yeah it’s actually pretty hilarious. It’s always tough because the amateurs and the older categories, they don’t ever make anything look easy. You watch some of the pros, and you’re like, ‘Oh, anyone can do that, super-easy.’ Then the amateurs, a little bit older, they just make it look really difficult. None of them are getting on the bike properly. They’re braking too much. They’re probably running too high a tire pressure. Granted it probably is really slippery. But there’s no need to brake on it; just get on your bike and no braking.

VN: But hypothetically, would you resort to sliding on your butt if it meant winning another national championship title?

Read more at http://www.velonews.com/2017/01/news/champ-chat-compton-on-beer-pong-going-for-national-title-no-13_427370#O7AYeXAVtAjpOSdv.99

Share this:

Tweet

