Community Cycles Receives Zero Waste Grant Funds

By John Fryar, Longmont Times Call

Boulder County commissioners have awarded $49,040 to nine waste reduction programs under the Resource Conservation Division’s Zero Waste funding program, officials announced Friday.

Programs funded for 2017 include:

• Community Cycles: $5,000 to expand its work countywide through modifying a van to allow hauling a trailer, and providing additional sorting bins for its shop’s bicycle recycling and re-use center.

• Planet Bluegrass: $8,500

• Center for Resource Conservation: $3,500

• Nederland: $5,000

• Longmont: $3,000

• Boulder Valley School District: $10,000

• Fruit Rescue: $8,500

• Earth’s Table: $2,540

• Bridge House: $3,000

Established in 1997, the Boulder County Zero Waste Funding program’s annual grants have awarded more than $1 million total to local governments, nonprofit organizations, school districts, schools, private companies and individuals for education and infrastructure initiatives that promote waste reduction and diversion.

Boulder County officials said the program received a record 22 applications for a total of more than $140,000 in funding requests for this year.

