Community Cycles Receives Zero Waste Grant Funds

By John Fryar, Longmont Times Call

 

Boulder County commissioners have awarded $49,040 to nine waste reduction programs under the Resource Conservation Division’s Zero Waste funding program, officials announced Friday.

 

Programs funded for 2017 include:

 

Community Cycles: $5,000 to expand its work countywide through modifying a van to allow hauling a trailer, and providing additional sorting bins for its shop’s bicycle recycling and re-use center.

Planet Bluegrass: $8,500

Center for Resource Conservation: $3,500

Nederland: $5,000

Longmont: $3,000

Boulder Valley School District: $10,000

Fruit Rescue: $8,500

Earth’s Table: $2,540

Bridge House: $3,000

Established in 1997, the Boulder County Zero Waste Funding program’s annual grants have awarded more than $1 million total to local governments, nonprofit organizations, school districts, schools, private companies and individuals for education and infrastructure initiatives that promote waste reduction and diversion.

 

Boulder County officials said the program received a record 22 applications for a total of more than $140,000 in funding requests for this year.

Tom Campbell, a volunteer with Community Cycles, works on rebuilding a donated bike at the organization’s Boulder store on Friday afternoon. Community Cycles uses the money its get from the Boulder County’s Zero Waste grant program for its bike recycling operations. The organization recycles more than 3,000 bikes by taking them out of the waste stream. These bikes come from donations, are bikes that have been abandoned around town or are bikes dropped off at Western Disposal or CHaRM. ( Paul Aiken / Staff Photographer )

 

 

 

