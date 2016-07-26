In case you missed the segment at the Tour de France, here’s Feedback Sports founder, Doug Hudson with Robbie Ventura. Find out why World Tour teams choose the Sprint work stand and the Omnium portable trainer.
Colorado’s Feedback Sports hits world stage at TdF
In case you missed the segment at the Tour de France, here’s Feedback Sports founder, Doug Hudson with Robbie Ventura. Find out why World Tour teams choose the Sprint work stand and the Omnium portable trainer.
One thought on “Colorado’s Feedback Sports hits world stage at TdF”