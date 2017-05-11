Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving

Good news for cyclist, pedestrians, EVERYONE.

From 9News

KUSA – Colorado is poised to dramatically increase the punishment for texting while driving under a bill that easily passed the state House on a 56-8 vote Monday morning.

SB 27 increases the penalty for a first offense from a $50 fine and one point on a driver’s record — to $300 and four points.

The measure had already passed the Senate and now heads to the desk of Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado).

The governor’s spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery declined to predict whether the bill will be signed into law, but it is worth noting that Hickenlooper’s administration has made a public push to reduce distracted driving accidents in the state.

