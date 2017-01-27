Colorado Classic to revive pro cycling in Colorado with stops in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver

303Cycling will be providing the latest news on the Colorado Classic. Stay tuned these next couple of months as more details unfold leading up to race week.

From the Denver Post

Men’s and women’s pro cycling races, amateur events, music and festivals set for Aug. 10-13, 2017

Professional road cyclists will race through Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver next summer during the Colorado Classic, an event organizers hope will be more durable than its predecessors.

The Aug. 10-13 stage race — with pro cycling’s highest profile teams, a two-day women’s race, public riding events, live music and a rolling festival — will blend the best elements of Colorado’s lost Red Zinger Bicycle Classic, the Coors Classic and the USA Pro Challenge.

“Sustainability is the goal here,” said David Koff, the chief of RPM Events Group, an investment team that includes Denver’s Gart family and local philanthropist Ben Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

The Colorado Classic — with specific details still pending — will be the latest iteration of professional cycling in the bike-loving Centennial State and the U.S., where stage racing has struggled to thrive. It will marry the spectator-friendly urban criterium circuits of the long-gone Red Zinger and Coors Classic with the Pro Challenge’s television-friendly traverses of Colorado’s high country.

The four-day race will feature 18 domestic and international, six-man teams racing 300 miles in circuits that start and finish in the same location. The women’s race will begin in Colorado Springs on Aug. 10 and conclude the following night under lights in Denver. The men on Aug. 11 will race a second stage in Breckenridge and the third-and-fourth stages will begin and end in Denver’s River North Art District.

