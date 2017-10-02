Colorado Classic returns to Denver in 2018

From Cycling News

The UCI this week released its calendars for all sanctioned road races on its five global circuits in 2018, with 11 events on the America Tour and three on the World Tour coming from North America.

2018 North American UCI Calendar

April 12-15 – Joe Martin Stage Race, 2.2

April 18-22 – Tour of the Gila, 2.2

May 28 – Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, 1.1

May 31 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau, 1.1 (women only)

June 1 – Chrono de Gatineau, 1.1, (women only)

June 3 – Independence Classic, 1.1

June 6-10 – Ruta del Centro, 2.2

June 7-10 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay, 2.2

June 13-17 – Tour de Beauce, 2.2.

July 8 – White Spot / Delta Road Race, 1.2

July 13 – Chrono Kristin Armstrong, 1.2

August 6-12 – Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, 2.HC

August 16-19 – Colorado Classic, 2.HC

August 31-September 3 – Tour of Alberta, 2.1

September 8 – Reading 120, 1.2

WorldTour

May 10-13 – Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race empowered with SRAM

May 13-19 – Amgen Tour of California

September 7 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

September 9 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

