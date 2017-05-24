Colorado Classic Announces Men’s Teams

Professional cycling returns to Colorado this summer withe the Colorado Classic Bicycle Stage Race.  Racing in Colorado Spring, Breckenridge and Denver in early August.  The event will bring the excitement of professional men’s and women’s racing back to our state.

 

Event organizers announced this morning the men’s teams who will be competing in this year’s event.

  • Trek Segafredo
  • UHC Pro Cycling
  • BMC Racing Team
  • Cannondale Drapac
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Israel Cycling Academy
  • UAE Emirates Cycling Team
  • NIPPO Vini Fantini
  • Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
  • Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Maxxis
  • Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
  • Axeon Hagens Berman
  • Rally Cycling

