Colorado Classic Announces Men’s Teams

Professional cycling returns to Colorado this summer withe the Colorado Classic Bicycle Stage Race. Racing in Colorado Spring, Breckenridge and Denver in early August. The event will bring the excitement of professional men’s and women’s racing back to our state.

Event organizers announced this morning the men’s teams who will be competing in this year’s event.

Trek Segafredo

UHC Pro Cycling

BMC Racing Team

Cannondale Drapac

Novo Nordisk

Israel Cycling Academy

UAE Emirates Cycling Team

NIPPO Vini Fantini

Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Maxxis

Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie

Axeon Hagens Berman

Rally Cycling

Event details here

Share this:

Tweet

