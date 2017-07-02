Colorado Classic announces addition of pro women’s teams

Please welcome the following teams to our 2017 Colorado Classic Women’s Teams lineup:

CONADE –Visit Mexico Specialized

ISCorp Powered by Progress

Palamares Racing Team (CO Based)

The addition of these teams brings the total number of Women’s teams to compete in the 2017 Colorado Classic to 15!

The Colorado Classic Women’s Race is a two-stage, circuit driven race. Stage 1 will feature a circuit through Downtown Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods. Stage 2 in Breckenridge takes on the Moonstone Climb and Illinois Gulch descent.

