Compton & Gould join “PROs & AMOs” competition at Colorado Bike Expo

UPDATE! The “Amos” took the win – here is the video recap by 5280 Elite!

Check out the handcuffed pump action!



303 & Colorado Bike Expo bring full slate of Women’s Events to 2-Day show, including tire changing competition with Katie Compton and Georgia Gould



303Colorado, parent company to 303cycling.com and 303Triathlon.com, has created a Schedule of Events geared just for Women at this year’s Primal Colorado Bike Expo(CBE).

The CBE Women’s Agenda is expanding rapidly, and already includes mountain bike demos and skills guidance on the outdoor obstacle course; happy hour inspirational talks in the beer garden, complete with cycling clothing giveaways; a full panel of commuters, including everyday cyclists on up to government officials; and the show stopper… The “PROs & AMO’s tire changing competition!”

This event is based upon a 303cycling tradition (started by Katie Macarelli) of a “Pros vs. Mos’ competition, pitting pro cyclist women against industry “Mos” (mothers)… The actual competitions were silly – dodgeball, baking contests, and silly obstacle races. But, they were a BLAST, raising awareness of women in cycling using humor.

303, Feedback Sports and Full Cycles are proud to present “PROs & AMO’s” Fix-a-Flat Race! Get ready for some excitement as pro cyclists are paired with amateurs (“Amo’s”) in what is sure to be an uproarious flat-changing competition. Blindfolds and handcuffs may be involved as the women work in teams – each with sensory handicaps – to see who will lay claim to fastest tire changing tandem in the land! Sponsored by 303, Feedback Sports, and Full Cycle Bikes, you won’t want to miss arriving early for a good seat. Afterwards, attendees will be guided through hands-on demonstrations so you never have to be reliant on a man to change your tire again.

Participants include “amateur” representatives from Feedback Sports, The Amy D Foundation, and Full Cycle Bike Shop, as well as pros Caitlyn Vestal, Katie Compton, Cari Higgins, and Olympian Georgia Gould.

According to Full Cycle’s very confident Sales Manager Jaime Jacoby: “This is funny. Ok, let’s face it, Pros don’t change their own flats, Amos do it for everyone else!”

Ahh, let the trash talking begin…

The “PROs & AMOs” competition will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2:30 p.m., in the Community Tent at the Primal Colorado Bike Expo at Sports Authority Field.

