83rd Street is Reopened – Carter Lake

Carter Lake Route Reopens

Finally, after close to a year of construction the 83rd St. bridge is finally back up and ready for traffic, with a formal Road/Bridge Opening held December 23rd.

North 83rd Street over the Little Thompson River was destroyed during the 2013 flood event. Temporary culverts and a road were built post-flood. These structures will be replaced with a new bridge in 2016. Boulder County is working with FEMA on the project.

The project constructed a new 250′ long by 38′ wide bridge that will withstand a 100-year flood event. The previous bridge that was washed out was 64′ long by 28′ wide and was rated to withstand a 10-year flood event. The county has been working with FEMA to ensure reimbursement for a majority of the project’s final cost.

