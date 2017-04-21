C3 Bike Shop Seeks a Few Talented Sales Managers & Service Technicians

C3 Bike Shop – Come join one of Denver Metros Top Rated Shops! We are seeking the finest individuals for sales manager and service technician positions. We have two locations, one in LoHi and the other in Golden. Must be able to work at both locations. Applicants must be knowledgeable mountain bike geometry and travels, new trends in in road and on the new technologies. Such as Di2, road disc brakes, internal cable routing, Mtn / Road disc brake bleeding… We have a great line up of brands and product knowledge in critical. Please send resumes or information to wade@c3bikeshop.com to setup an interview. Let’s have a great season!

