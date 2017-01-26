Boulder Roubaix Returns – Legendary Cycling Event has Regional Draw

Athletes from 15 states travel to Boulder for this challenging and popular road cycling race that tackles a tough course featuring steep, hilly dirt sections as well as a fast, smooth pavement.

More than 1000 hard core bicycle racers are expected to compete in the Mercedes-Benz of Westminster 2017 Boulder Roubaix Road Race presented by Wheels Manufacturing on Saturday April 8, 2017 on the rural roads north of Boulder, Colorado. First-timers and seasoned pros alike will tackle an 18.7-mile loop, almost 60- percent of which is on hard-pack dirt roads. The first Boulder Roubaix took place in 1992 and has since become one of the most hallowed amateur road races in the western U.S.

“The course takes in some amazing, beautiful scenery,” explains Chris Grealish, owner of DBC Events, a cycling-event promotions company. “We hold our race the same weekend as Paris Roubaix the ‘Queen of the Classics’ – the French race that travels from Paris to Roubaix on ancient cobblestone roads. This year we are holding the race on Saturday April 8, one day before the Paris Roubaix race.”

Veteran pros and amateurs revere the Boulder Roubaix; a win can help a rider’s career. Legends like Roy Knickman have won here, as well as recently retired top professional Chris Baldwin, a multi-time national champion. Boulder Roubaix is one of only a small number of Colorado races that is considered a true classic in the road racing world.

The 2017 course is a challenging 18.7-mile circuit. Pro racers will complete four laps, for a total of almost 80 miles. Winners will clock times less than three and a half hours. Category racing starts at 8:30am and finishes up by 3pm. First-time competitors will race a single lap. Check www.dbcevents.com for a complete list of categories and start times.

“We are proud to promote this race,” says Grealish. “We include the unpaved sections in honor of the race in France, which is 100 years old and regarded as the hardest one-day bike race in the world. We re-create a bit of that here with the dirt and the hills. It’s not for everybody, but for the racers who love it…this is their favorite event of the year!”

In addition to the challenging course, racers and spectators alike can enjoy festivities including food trucks and Boulder Beer sampling (www.boulderbeer.com). The beer garden is hosted on the farm of The Fresh Herb Company www.thefreshherbco.com) right at the finish line! Race-day registration opens at 7:30am at 41st and Oxford Road. Racer and spectator parking is on 39th, north of Neva Road, and on Nimbus Rd west of 39th. Start/Finish line is just 10 minutes outside of Boulder. Interested volunteers can sign up at www.dbcevents.com.

Sponsors of the Boulder Roubaix Road Race include: Mercedes-Benz of Westminster, Wheels Manufacturing, Boulder Beer, Boulder Wine Merchant, Castelli, CU Cycling, Cycling Tips, dznuts, Eldorado Natural Spring Water, Feedback Sports, Nuun, SealSkinz, Shimano, Singletrack Mapping and The Fresh Herb Company.

Registration Information: Online Registration at www.dbcevents.com closes 5pm Wednesday April 5th.

In person:

Thursday, April 6th 5pm-8pm Mercedes-Benz of Westminster, 10391 Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CO 80020

Pre-Race Registration Fees:

Adults $45 (plus online reg fee) Juniors 13-18 $10 (plus online reg fee) Juniors 11-12 Free if registered online

Race Day Registration opens 7:30am and closes 45 minutes before your race at 41st & Oxford Rd, Longmont, CO

Race Day Registration Fees (Cash Only):

Adults $55 Juniors 10-18 $20

About Mercedes-Benz of Westminster

As Colorado’s #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer* and with a reputation for excellence in everything they do, Mercedes-Benz of Westminster is proud to serve the greater-Denver area. They’ve built their reputation on delivering only the highest-quality care when it comes to purchasing or servicing Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Their mission is simple – to provide a luxury car-buying experience that matches the quality and reputation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles themselves. mbwestminster.com

About DBC Events

DBC Events has produced more than 150 days of bicycle racing since 1988. Led by passionate founder and race director Chris Grealish, DBC Events’ races are some of the best attended in the Rocky Mountain West. dbcevents.com

