Boulder Ninth Annual Bike Week a Success

Boulder Valley celebrated bike riding last week with its ninth annual Bike Week, encouraging students, teachers and staff members to register and ride to school at least one day.

About 1,200 students registered to participate at the start of the week. The school with the highest participation will receive a smoothie party. Students who biked to school also were rewarded with apples, water bottles and other treats.

“We have all this energy around cycling,” said event coordinator Abby Driscoll.

Along with asking students to register, Boulder Valley also did bike counts at schools during the week to gauge participation. Seven elementary schools had more than 15 percent of the students ride based on enrollment.

Karli Gronholm, former owner of Full Cycle and a parent at Mesa, said she wants to expand the event next year into more of a bike festival.

“It’s about health and awareness and getting out of your car,” she said.

