Boulder cyclists headed to Luxembourg for World CX Championships

From the Daily Camera

Maxx Chance, a 20-year-old student at the University of Colorado in Boulder, will miss the first two weeks of school because he’ll be representing the United States in the 2017 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Luxembourg.

Cyclo-cross is cross-country bicycling, where competitors race around a course that could include obstacles such as steep, muddy terrain or other sections of the course where cyclists might opt to hop off, shoulder their bikes and run instead.

Chance has already overcome one important obstacle — raising enough money to get himself and his bike to Luxembourg.

The championships start on Jan. 26, but Chance and two other Boulder natives just found out this month that they qualified for the prestigious cyclo-cross competition…

Read the full story…

Share this:

Tweet

