Boulder County Holds 2nd Annual Winter Bike Week

by John Fryar from the Times Call

Boulder County Winter Bike Week

Information about this year’s Boulder County Winter Bike Week, including events scheduled Jan. 23-27 and details about Winter Bike to Work Day on Jan. 25, is available at bit.ly/2jvKqOH.

Boulder County and several of its municipalities are inviting residents to celebrate Winter Bike Week on Jan. 23-27 by getting on their bicycles for commuting, running errands or just for fun.

This, the second annual edition of an event that promotes and recognizes year-around cycling in Boulder County, will include a Winter Bike To Work Day on Jan. 25, featuring more than 20 free breakfast stations around the county.

More than 1,600 people registered to take part in the festivities last year.

The weeklong event is open to all residents and commuters in the county and is a partnership among the county, Boulder, Longmont, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior. Riders are encouraged to register and track bike trips taken during Winter Bike Week to earn recognition and prizes.

Activities include informal winter biking skills classes, which Alex Hyde-Wright, the county’s bicycle planner, said “are designed to prepare fair-weather cyclists for some of the unique challenges of riding in cold or snowy weather.”

Hyde-Wright said the classes will “include discussions on clothing, lights, bike handling and planning.”

Also on the schedule is a 5 p.m. Jan. 25 happy hour for cyclists who ride on Bike To Work Day at Twisted Pine Brewing, 3201 Walnut St., Boulder.

