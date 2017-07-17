Bob Cook Memorial Mt. Evans Hill Climb Recap, Results, Podcast, Photos

Story, Interviews, Photos by Rich Soares

It was beautiful weather for the 52nd Annual Bob Cook Classic (Mt Evans Hill Climb). The 27.4 mile and 6500 vertical feet climb course takes competitors from Idaho Springs to the peak of Mt Evans at 14,130 feet.

After collecting medals and putting on warm clothes at the top, athletes make the hour long decent back to Idaho Springs.

The post-race party had craft beer from the adjacent Tommy Knocker brewery and sandwiches for athletes to relax, refuel and recover.

Congrats to Bob Cook Classic and Team Evergreen team for putting on another great event.

2017 RESULTS

303Radio Interviews:

Chad Haga – Men’s CAT 1-3 and overall champion with Kim Nordquist (Race Director). Chad had a time of 1:43:39.71. He and his team describe the unsuccessful attempt to beat Tom Danielson’s record set in 2004 with a time of 1:41:20.

Liz Gold – Women’s 40+ champion

Reid Neureiter Photos

