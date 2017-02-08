Bill to let Colorado Cyclists Roll through Stop Signs, Red Lights Dies in Committee

By BRIAN EASON From the Denver Post

Colorado law will continue to require cyclists to obey red lights and stop signs. And, a lot of cyclists will continue to ignore them.

“It’s safer.”

“Cyclists are doing it anyway.”

“It really benefits motorists.”

“It’s the common sense, conservative thing to do.”

After a Senate committee heard two hours of arguments much like those above, Colorado law will continue to require cyclists to obey red lights and stop signs. And, much to the annoyance of many motorists, a lot of cyclists will continue to ignore them.

A bill allowing cyclists to roll through intersections at a “reasonable speed” — as long as they yield to cars and pedestrians — died along party lines in the transportation committee Tuesday. Majority Republicans worried that it would only create more clashes between motorists and cyclists if they exempted cyclists from traffic laws that drivers have to follow.

