Bike Mechanic Needed – Republic Cycles Boulder

Republic Cycles Boulder is looking for new talent to join our team. Recently voted “The Best Bike Shop in Boulder” by the readers of The Daily Camera, we currently have positions open for an assistant manager and bicycle mechanics both full time. Located in Boulder Colorado surrounded by epic road and mountain riding. Applicants should be high energy, hardworking, passionate about cycling and be able to give the highest level of customer service. Email Eric@RepublicCyclesBoulder.com

Benefits available to full time staff. Pay based on experience.

