Bike Mechanic – Multiple Locations

SUMMARY OF JOB: Responsible for performing quality repairs on customers’ bikes, including walk-in repairs and overhauls. Completes diagnosis of customers’ equipment and provides a repair estimate. Recommends products to enhance the customer’s cycling experience.

ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Provide customers with the highest level of technical service.

• Gather and respond to service requests and ensure it is properly and safely completed to the customers’ satisfaction

• Protect company liability in regard to services performed

• Ensure service paperwork is completed legibly, accurately, and filed accordingly

• Tune bikes using the proper tools while following all safety procedures

• Ensure all proper housekeeping methods and overall cleanliness of the shop is adhered to

• May be responsible for ordering tools, shop equipment, or special orders based on shop need

If interested send email to Celarrivee@vailresorts.com

