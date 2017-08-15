Bike Mechanic – Multiple Locations

SUMMARY OF JOB: Responsible for performing quality repairs on customers’ bikes, including walk-in repairs and overhauls. Completes diagnosis of customers’ equipment and provides a repair estimate. Recommends products to enhance the customer’s cycling experience.
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Provide customers with the highest level of technical service.
• Gather and respond to service requests and ensure it is properly and safely completed to the customers’ satisfaction
• Protect company liability in regard to services performed
• Ensure service paperwork is completed legibly, accurately, and filed accordingly
• Tune bikes using the proper tools while following all safety procedures
• Ensure all proper housekeeping methods and overall cleanliness of the shop is adhered to
• May be responsible for ordering tools, shop equipment, or special orders based on shop need
If interested send email to Celarrivee@vailresorts.com