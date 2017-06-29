Big Ring Bicycles Seeking Two Outstanding Professionals

Posted on by Dana Willett

Big Ring Cycles, one of the premier IBD’s in Golden, CO is seeking qualified bicycle sales professionals and mechanics who possess a positive approach to their profession, are detail-oriented and value customer relationships. Sales candidates must have a strong performance history of closing high end road sales. Guru fit experience a plus! Service technicians must have a proven track record of performing suspension service and pro bike builds. Significant experience required.
Email resumes to helen.g@bigringcycles.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *