Big Ring Bicycles Seeking Two Outstanding Professionals

Big Ring Cycles, one of the premier IBD’s in Golden, CO is seeking qualified bicycle sales professionals and mechanics who possess a positive approach to their profession, are detail-oriented and value customer relationships. Sales candidates must have a strong performance history of closing high end road sales. Guru fit experience a plus! Service technicians must have a proven track record of performing suspension service and pro bike builds. Significant experience required.

Email resumes to helen.g@bigringcycles.com

