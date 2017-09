Bicycle Retail Store Mechanics – Part Time – Performance Bicycle

Performance Bicycle, the nation’s leading retailer of bicycling products, is actively seeking experienced, customer-focused part-time Experienced Bicycle Mechanics to join the Performance team at our Westminster location.

We are looking for Experienced Bicycle Mechanics who understand the mechanics of bicycles, how to service them and keep them in top condition and how to trick them out to give our customers an edge.

If you are an experienced bike shop employee, or someone who rides bikes, Performance Bicycle has the technical training and management structure to help motivated individuals succeed.

Performance Bicycle is not a commission-based employer. This allows us to provide, first, a superior value for the guest, and second, a no pressure atmosphere for giving the customer the best in excellent customer service.

Performance Bicycle offers competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package including a generous employee discount program, and opportunity for advancement. Love what you do with a rewarding career or part time job in the cycling industry!

Performance is looking for passionate and enthusiastic individuals to join America’s #1 retailer of bicycles, parts, and accessories. If you are interested in joining the best, then take a moment to apply by:

• Applying in person at our store located at 7430 W 88th Avenue – Westminster, CO 80021, or

• Replying with a copy of your resume to retailhr@performancebicycle.com, or

• Logging on to www.Performancebike.com, go to the ‘Job Opportunities’ page, print out an application form, complete the application form and fax it to Human Resources at 919-942-5431

