Bicycle Mechanics – Performance Bicycle

Performance Bicycle, the nation’s leading retailer of bicycling products, is actively seeking customer-focused part-time Bicycle Mechanics to join the Performance team at our Boulder, CO location.

We are actively seeking individuals who understand and enjoy cycling and knows how to guide our guests toward getting the best out of themselves and their equipment.

Applicants for our Bicycle Mechanic position should have a good understanding of the mechanics of bicycles, how to service them and keep them in top condition and how to trick them out to give our customers an edge.

If you are an experienced bike shop employee, or someone who rides bikes, Performance Bicycle has the technical training and management structure to help motivated individuals succeed.

Performance Bicycle is not a commission-based employer. This allows us to provide, first, a superior value for the guest, and second, a no pressure atmosphere for giving the customer the best in excellent customer service.

Performance Bicycle offers competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package including a generous employee discount program, and opportunities for advancement. This is a great opportunity for a rewarding career in the cycling industry!

Performance is looking for passionate and enthusiastic individuals to join America’s #1 retailer of bicycles, parts, and accessories. If you are interested in joining the best, then take a moment to apply by:

• Applying in person at our Boulder store, located at 2450 Arapahoe Ave – Boulder, CO 80302, or

• Replying with a copy of your resume to retailhr@performancebicycle.com, or

• Logging on to www.Performancebike.com, go to the ‘Job Opportunities’ page, print out an application form, complete the application form and fax it to Human Resources at 919-942-5431

Visit our store webpage – www.performancebike.com/boulder

