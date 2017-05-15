Bicycle crash injures man, 2 kids in Sunshine Canyon

From the Daily Camera

Three people were injured Saturday when their three-person tandem bike collided with an SUV on Sunshine Canyon Drive in Boulder County.

Colorado State Trooper Nate Reid said that an adult and two children were riding a tandem bicycle that had been retrofitted with a third seat eastbound near the 3900 block of Sunshine Drive about 3:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

An investigation revealed that the cyclist crossed into the westbound lanes and sideswiped a Toyota 4Runner SUV.

The man on the bicycle suffered minor to moderate injuries, as did a juvenile girl on the bicycle, and the two self-transported to the hospital.

A juvenile boy suffered serious injuries and required an ambulance for transport to Boulder CommunityHealth FoothillsHospital.

He was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital, but is expected to survive, Reid said.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and wasn’t cited, according to Reid…

