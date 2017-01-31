Bicycle Colorado Issues Action Alert for State Funding

From Bicycle Colorado: https://www.bicyclecolorado.org/

Your help is urgently needed to protect bike and walk funding at the state level!

The good news is that both parties at the State Capitol agree that Colorado has a major transportation funding shortfall. The bad news is without your support, the proposed solution may not include good bicycling and walking funding. Let’s unite to make bicycling and walking a major part of any proposed solution.

We need your help TODAY. Please take a minute to contact your state senator and representative and let them know that bicycling and walking are a big part of transportation. We made it quick and easy to customize and automatically send an existing message to your elected official; no searching neccessary. Then, forward this to a friend.

Opening negotiations for a new transportation funding bill are at a critical point. Bicycling and walking improve communities through safer roads, healthier residents and increased local tourism. We need your help to make sure biking and walking needs are met.

With more than $330 million of biking and walking projects around the state awaiting funding, these options need to be a significant part of any transportation bill.

Here’s what you can do to help right now:

Follow this link and contact your representatives today

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/BICYCLECO/Campaigns/49357/Respond

Forward this alert to your friends and ask them to do the same.

Thank you for using your voice to make sure taxpayer money helps everyone, including people who bike and walk.

