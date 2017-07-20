Benefits Boulder County offers discounts on electric bikes

From the Daily Camera

The Benefits Boulder County Discount Program is back to incentivize the community with discounts on electric bikes.

Full Cycle bike shop in Boulder and Small Planet E Bikes in Longmont are participating by offering a discount on electric bikes until Sept. 30. The discount is 25 percent off at Full Cycle and 10 to 20 percent off at Small Planet E Bikes, depending on the make and model.

In its second year, the seasonal program was started by Boulder County Sustainability Outreach Specialist Brad Smith.

“When we brainstormed about this program, the biggest impetus for us creating this was lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. “How do we get people out of gas cars and into electric cars for other programs, and for this program in general, out of cars and onto bikes?”

Full Cycle and Small Planet E Bikes are both participating in the program for the second year in a row and have noticed an increase in electric bike sales.

“In just two weeks, we’ve sold 20 e-bikes, which is more than we sold all last year,” said Full Cycle managing owner Russell Chandler. “Last year, we went from not having e-bikes at all, to selling over a three-month period about 20 bikes, and we just massed that in the first two weeks of the program this year.”

