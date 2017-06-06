As Boulder County bike industry confronts sales slump, retail trainers focus on manners

From the Daily Camera

Local cycling shops are investing in a training program to teach their employees not how to fix a flat or fit someone for a bike, but how to smile, greet customers, maintain eye contact, say please and thank you — basic manners that, business owners hope, will save their shops from the decline ravaging the industry as more shoppers move online.

“Almost all the training that bike shop employees get is technical training or how to sell products,” said Ray Keener, former board president of Community Cycles and executive director of Bicycle Product Suppliers Association. “Nobody is teaching them how to interact better with their fellow humans.”

Keener, through his industry training company Growth Cycle, is developing the CST (Customer Satisfaction Training) program with retail training firm The Mann Group to develop the content. Australia’s Myagi will create the presentation platform, consisting of more than 20 videos covering everything from phone behavior to selling service.

