Armstrong gets the Postal band back together in AZ

Lance Armstrong, George Hincapie, Christian Vande Velde, and Dylan Casey, all former riders with the U.S. Postal Service team, will ride the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo mountain bike race together as a relay team next month.

Race organizer Epic Rides confirmed to VeloNews that Armstrong’s team is indeed registered for the unsanctioned event, which takes place from February 17 to 19.

“We are certainly not going to be contending for any victories, but we’re looking forward to it, looking forward to having a good time, meeting the other racers,” Armstrong said.

Old Pueblo, which takes place outside Tucson, Arizona, is the largest 24-hour mountain bike race in the world and is in its 18th year. ..

Read the full story: http://www.velonews.com/2017/01/news/armstrong-gets-usps-band-back-together-for-old-pueblo_428314

