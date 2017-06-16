ANNOUNCING: 2017 Colorado Classic Stage Routes

The Colorado Classic race routes, which we just finalized, will test the pro racers and create new and unique experiences for spectators over the race’s four stages, August 10th-13th.

Courses start and finish from the same location — as opposed to point-to-point races — and stages 1, 2 and 4 are “circuits” featuring multiple laps on challenging courses. Men pro cyclists in the 4-stage race will cover 313 miles (503.5 km) and endure more than 20,000 feet of intense, high-altitude climbing and women pros in their 2-stage race will follow essentially the same course as the men, and cover 70 miles (113.2 km) and power through more than 5,800 feet of climbing.

Stage 1 of the Men & Women’s Races: This 15.58-mile (25.1 km) circuit course travels from downtown Colorado Springs through the iconic Garden of the Gods and back.

Stage 2 of the Men & Women’s Races: Even the strongest climber will find their willpower put to the test during Stage 2. The 6.4-mile (103 km) circuit course includes the infamous Moonstone Climb and a thrilling descent down the Illinois Gulch.

Stage 3 of the Men’s Race: Stage 3 will be an 81-mile (130 km) out-and-back course featuring dirt roads and steep climbs, as the course travels from the Velorama Festival hub in the RiNo Arts District, to the Peak to Peak Highway, and back.

Stage 4 of the Men’s Race:The final stage of the Men’s Race focuses on the 12-block Velorama Festival criterium. The riders will complete 10 laps on this 7.5-mile (12 km) circuit, which includes the criterium and race through City Park, allowing many opportunities for festivalgoers to view the race.

For more info on the routes, please follow this link: ROUTES & COURSE DATA

As the race gets closer, we will be sharing spectator-friendly zones where fans will be able to catch the best views of the Colorado Classic as it travels through our three host cities.

And don’t forget to check out our Velorama Festival when the race comes to Denver. Music. Beer. Expo. Events. And the start/finish of the Classic.

[Public access to race routes outside VELORAMA Festival is free as always]

