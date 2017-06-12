Amy D. Foundation Accepting Applications for 2017/18 Cyclocross Season

Boulder, Colorado – June 6, 2017 – The Amy D. Foundation announces the continuation of its cyclocross program which will award up to two women comprehensive support for the 2017/18 season. The applicants should expect to be able to compete domestically at the UCI level on a schedule based on the athletes’ needs. The athlete(s) will receive professional on-site support from the Stan’s NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team alongside previous Amy D Foundation rider Rebecca Fahringer. Financial support to cover travel and equipment costs will be provided by the Amy D. Foundation and supporters of the program. Under 23 and Collegiate athletes are encouraged to apply.

Rebecca Fahringer, ranked 22nd in the UCI, found great success under the Amy D. Foundation cyclocross program, which strives to provide the necessary support for talented and driven athletes to reach the highest level of the sport. Fahringer represented the USA at the 2017 World Cyclocross Championships in Luxembourg and will be on-hand to provide mentoring support to the incoming Amy D. Foundation athletes. “We’re very proud of Becca’s achievements and firmly believe she has a strong career ahead of her,” said Dan Dombroski, founder and president of the Amy D. Foundation. “She is a wonderful representative of the Amy D. Foundation on and off the bike, and we are excited to keep her involved in the programming as a mentor for the up-and-coming athletes. This adds tremendous value to the program and facilitates the creation of a positive cycle of development for these athletes.”

A preliminary list of sponsors includes Stan’s NoTubes, Shimano, Lazer Sport, K-EDGE, and BikeFlights.com. Additional industry supporters are welcome; please contact the Amy D. Foundation directly at amydfoundation@amydfoundation.org.

To apply, visit amydfoundation.org. The application will remain open for a period of approximately 2-4 weeks.

About the Amy D. Foundation

The Amy D. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in honor of Amy Alison Dombroski, whose love for cycling and life touched many people around the world. The organization encourages and supports young women through cycling, inspiring the celebration of healthy challenge and empowering the confident pursuit of lofty dreams.

Donations to the Amy D. Foundation support the programming and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about the Amy D. Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit us at amydfoundation.org.

