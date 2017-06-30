52nd Annual Bob Cook Memorial Mt. Evans Hill Climb

The Bob Cook Memorial Mt. Evans Hill climb is an iconic bicycle race that takes place on the highest paved road in the United States – 14,264 feet above sea level. It was run for the first time in 1962, and is now one of the longest running road races in Colorado! The race was renamed in 1981 in honor of five-time race winner Bob Cook, who died of cancer at the age of 23. Bob Cook held the course record from 1975-1980.

The race is 27.4 miles in length and climbs 6,630 feet. This epic race is has been named one of “The Best and Hardest Climbs in the US — Add these climbs to your bucket list of must-ride spots” By Molly Hurford December 21, 2015, Bicycling. It has also been designated the 2017 Colorado State Hill Climb Championship for Masters, Senior and Junior Men and Women. Pre-registration only, closes on July 12th.

More information at: www.bicyclerace.com or contact director@bicyclerace.com

